Wednesday, January 11, 2017



8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - Board of Selectmen (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)

Noon - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Play with Your Food Lunchtime Theater Series

4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit” Grade 4 to Adult

4:30 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportREADS 2017: Drawing Kindness

6 p.m. - Westport Weston Family YMCO - Healthy Living: What is Naturopathic Medicine

7 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportREADS 2017: Art as Identity

7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Beatification Committee

See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar