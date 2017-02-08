Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Wednesday, February 08, 2017
8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 309/307 - Board of Selectmen (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
Noon - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Play with Your Food
1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Westport Library - Board of Finance Special Budget Meeting
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4 to Adult
6 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - RTM Ordinance Committee
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Beautification Committee
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Assistive Technology: Tools for Students with Learning Disabilities
Posted 02/08/17
