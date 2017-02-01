Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Wednesday, February 01, 2017
8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 212D - Maintenance Study Committee
9 a.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Municipal Pension Board
10 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - UN International Hospitality Committee
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit” Grade 4 to Adult
4 p.m. - Earthplace - Citizen Science Brigade
6:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Shellfish Commission
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Strategies for a Career Change
7 p.m. - 5 Canal Park - Westport Housing Authority
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Flood & Erosion Control Board
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Board of Finance Executive Session
8 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Board of Finance (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 02/01/17 at 12:05 AM
Next entry: Here Comes the Sun
Previous entry: Part 2 Of A Series: A Legacy of Debt
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy