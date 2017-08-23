Wednesday, August 23, 2017



8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - Board of Selectmen (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “SELECTS Artist Member Exhibition”

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “The High School That Rocked!” & “Magical Thinking”

2 p.m. - Westport Library - HTC Vive Virtual Reality Demo

2 p.m. & 8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Appropriate”

3 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - P&Z and ZBA Subcommittee

4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4 to Adult

7 p.m. - Levitt Pavilion - Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

8 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Westport Astronomical Society (182 Bayberry Lane) - Public Star Party (if skies are clear)

See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar