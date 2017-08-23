Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Wednesday, August 23, 2017

8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - Board of Selectmen (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “SELECTS Artist Member Exhibition”
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “The High School That Rocked!” & “Magical Thinking”
2 p.m. - Westport Library - HTC Vive Virtual Reality Demo
2 p.m. & 8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Appropriate”
3 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - P&Z and ZBA Subcommittee
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4 to Adult
7 p.m. - Levitt Pavilion - Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
8 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Westport Astronomical Society (182 Bayberry Lane) - Public Star Party (if skies are clear)

