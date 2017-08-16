Wednesday, August 16, 2017



10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “SELECTS Artist Member Exhibition”

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “The High School That Rocked!” & “Magical Thinking”

2 p.m. - Westport Library - HTC Vive Virtual Reality Demo

4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4 to Adult

5:30 p.m. - 134 Cross Highway - Wakeman Town Farm Committee

6 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Beautification Committee

6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults

7 p.m. - Levitt Pavilion - SteveSongs

8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Appropriate”

8 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Westport Astronomical Society (182 Bayberry Lane) - Public Star Party (if skies are clear)

