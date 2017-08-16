Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Wednesday, August 16, 2017

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “SELECTS Artist Member Exhibition”
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “The High School That Rocked!” & “Magical Thinking”
2 p.m. - Westport Library - HTC Vive Virtual Reality Demo
4 p.m. - Westport Library - DeweyKnit: Grade 4 to Adult
5:30 p.m. - 134 Cross Highway - Wakeman Town Farm Committee
6 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Beautification Committee
6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults
7 p.m. - Levitt Pavilion - SteveSongs
8 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Appropriate”
8 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Westport Astronomical Society (182 Bayberry Lane) - Public Star Party (if skies are clear)

Posted 08/16/17 at 12:05 AM  Permalink