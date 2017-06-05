WCT Presents “The 39 Steps” Opening Friday

Westport actors Samantha Pattinson, Richard Holmes, and Bill Johnston are cast in the latest production from the Westport Community Theatre (WCT), “The 39 Steps” opening Friday.



“The 39 Steps” cast members include Bill Johnston, Richard Holmes, David Victor, and Samantha Pattison. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

“The 39 Steps” cast members include Bill Johnston, Richard Holmes, David Victor, and Samantha Pattison. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

The comedy by John Buchan and directed by Donna McLaughlin Wyant runs through June 25.

The fast-paced whodunit masterfully mixes the suspense of a Hitchcock masterpiece and a spy novel, with a dash of Monty Python humor, to produce a comedy of nonstop laughs, an announcement said.

The cast plays over 150 characters with on-stage antics including handcuffs, missing fingers, a plane crash and some good old-fashioned romance.

The New York Times described “The 39 Steps” as “Theatre at its finest!... Absurdly enjoyable!”

Westport actress and lawyer Pattison returned to acting two years ago, with area credits including “Witness for The Prosecution,” “Private Lives.” and “They’re Playing Our Song,” at WCT, and “The Philadelphia Story” at Wilton Playshop.

Holmes, a newcomer to acting, enrolled in an acting class at Norwalk Community College where he was cast in the role of Dan Dad in NCC’s production of the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Johnston, previously from Boston, retired from the medical marketing field where he had acted in training videos and is cast in his first production with WCT.

“The 39 Steps” won the 2007 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2008 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience. It was a two-time Tony Award winner at the 2008 Tony Awards, for which it had received six nominations.

Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, with a Thursday performance on June 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students, and can be purchased at westportcommunitytheatre.com or by calling (203) 226-1983. The Westport Community Theatre is located at the Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave.