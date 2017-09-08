WCT Announces New Season and Series Subscription Plan

Friday, September 08, 2017
The Westport Community Theatre (WCT) has announced its 2017—2018 season with a new subscription option that includes reduced-price admission to its five main stage productions.
The season kicks off with “A View from the Bridge,“ by Arthur Miller, opening Friday, Sept. 15. A new version of “The Diary of Anne Frank” will run in late November and December.
The Fairfield County premiere of the recent off-Broadway hit play “Annapurna” will be performed in February, and the Connecticut premiere of Steven Dietz’ conspiracy thriller “Yankee Tavern” follows in April.
The season concludes in June with the madcap summer comedy “Shakespeare in Hollywood” by Ludwig author of “Lend Me A Tenor.”
The $100 subscription includes admission to all main stage shows, a $125 value, an announcement said. Subscribers are guaranteed reservations for the best seats available in the section of their choice, and additionally, receive an extra ticket to share with a friend for any production in the 2017—2018 lineup.
The season’s debut, A View from the Bridge runs through Oct. 1, on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, with a Thursday performance on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. Single tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students.
To purchase a season subscription, single tickets, or to find out more, visit http://www.westportcommunitytheatre.com, or call (203) 226-1983. The Westport Community Theatre is located at the Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave.
