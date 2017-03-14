Waves Pound Compo

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Waves pounded Westport’s Compo Beach just before high tide in early afternoon today. The incoming tide pushed sand over the walkway along the East Beach completed last summer. Waves also crashed over nearby Hillspoint Road between Old Mill and Compo. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
