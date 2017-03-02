Water Discussion on Tap at Earthplace

Thursday, March 02, 2017
Earthplace and the Westport Green Task Force tonight co-sponsored an environmental learning series at which the film, “Tapped,” about bottled water, was shown. A panel discussed the film and the status of water in Westport and the state. The panel included state Rep. Gail Lavielle, George Logan of Aquarion, Alicia Mozian, Westport conservation director, and Isabelle Amlicke, Staples High School Club Green president. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
