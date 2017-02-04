Warming Up at Winter Farmers Market

Saturday, February 04, 2017
It’s not just food and produce for sale at the weekly Westport Winter Farmers Market at Gilbertie’s Herb Garden, 7 Sylvan Lane. You can also get warm clothes. Victoria Filimons of Lyme-based Beaver Brook Farm, today shows off some of the wool items made from more than 200 sheep raised on the farm. Filimons, a native of Moldavia, said the sheep farm makes blankets, sweaters, jackets, vest, gloves, hats, and other items. “This is the time of year when the sheep reproduce. We’ll have over 400 new babies in the coming two weeks,” she said. The Beaver Brook stall also sells a wide selection of cheese and other dairy products. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/04/17 at 12:50 PM
