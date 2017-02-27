Walter J. Sutherland, 77

Walter (“Wally”) Joseph Sutherland of Westport died Feb. 25 at home. He was 77.



Walter Sutherland: military veteran. Contributed photo military veteran.

He was the husband of Patricia ( Patsy ) Powell Sutherland.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 2 at 11 a.m. directly at Saint Luke Church, 49 Turkey Hill Road North, with burial to follow in Willowbrook Cemetery with full military honors. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, Fairfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , One St. Jude Pl., P.O.Box 1000 Dept 300, Memphis, TN 38148-0552.