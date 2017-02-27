Walter J. Sutherland, 77

Monday, February 27, 2017
Walter (“Wally”) Joseph Sutherland of Westport died Feb. 25 at home. He was 77.
He was the husband of Patricia ( Patsy ) Powell Sutherland.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 2 at 11 a.m. directly at Saint Luke Church, 49 Turkey Hill Road North, with burial to follow in Willowbrook Cemetery with full military honors. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, Fairfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , One St. Jude Pl., P.O.Box 1000 Dept 300, Memphis, TN 38148-0552.
Posted 02/27/17 at 11:04 AM
Comments
Previous entry: Out in the Cold
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net