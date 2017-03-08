Walsh: P&Z Replacement ‘Purview’ of Seated Commissioners

Westport Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) Chair Catherine Walsh said today that according to the town charter “it is the purview of seated commissioners to choose” a replacement for a Democratic commissioner—even if the Democratic Town Committee (DTC) recommends a different replacement.

Walsh’s comments came in response to the seven-member commission’s vote last week to appoint Democrat Michael Cammeyer, a P&Z alternate, to replace Andra Vebell who had resigned.

The DTC had recommended Robert Simmelkjaer of the Zoning Board of Appeals; however P&Z member Paul Lebowitz, a Democrat, nominated Cammeyer instead.

“Since the Democrats have a majority, it was up to them to give us their candidate to choose,” said Walsh, a Republican.

Reached today, Lebowitz said he felt Cammeyer was the better choice.

“One of the things about choosing is that you should always choose the best person,” Lebowitz said. “As an alternate, (Cammeyer) has put in his time and has shown himself to be a competent commissioner.”

Several calls to Melissa Kane, who heads the DTC, were not answered.



—James Lomuscio