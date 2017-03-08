Walsh: P&Z Replacement ‘Purview’ of Seated Commissioners

Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Westport Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) Chair Catherine Walsh said today that according to the town charter “it is the purview of seated commissioners to choose” a replacement for a Democratic commissioner—even if the Democratic Town Committee (DTC) recommends a different replacement.
Walsh’s comments came in response to the seven-member commission’s vote last week to appoint Democrat Michael Cammeyer, a P&Z alternate, to replace Andra Vebell who had resigned.
The DTC had recommended Robert Simmelkjaer of the Zoning Board of Appeals; however P&Z member Paul Lebowitz, a Democrat, nominated Cammeyer instead.
“Since the Democrats have a majority, it was up to them to give us their candidate to choose,” said Walsh, a Republican.
Reached today, Lebowitz said he felt Cammeyer was the better choice.
“One of the things about choosing is that you should always choose the best person,” Lebowitz said. “As an alternate, (Cammeyer) has put in his time and has shown himself to be a competent commissioner.”
Several calls to Melissa Kane, who heads the DTC, were not answered.
—James Lomuscio
Posted 03/08/17 at 07:16 PM
Comments
Next entry: Video: Saugatuck Car Fire
Previous entry: Bill to Give Towns More Time to Pass Budget Bogs Down in Senate
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net