Wakeman Town Farm Seeks Farm Director

Sunday, May 21, 2017
The Town of Westport is seeking a new farm director for Wakeman Town Farm.
“This visionary farm educator will oversee the farm’s mission and programs, while living in a newly renovated farmhouse and enjoying full benefits, as well as the opportunity to send any children to the Westport Public Schools,” an announcement said.
Full job posting is available at www.wakemantownfarm.org.
Posted 05/21/17 at 02:45 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Learning the Colonial Way
Previous entry: Off on Bloomin’ Metric Bicycle Tour
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East