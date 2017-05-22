Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, May 21, 2017

Wakeman Town Farm Seeks Farm Director

The Town of Westport is seeking a new farm director for Wakeman Town Farm.

“This visionary farm educator will oversee the farm’s mission and programs, while living in a newly renovated farmhouse and enjoying full benefits, as well as the opportunity to send any children to the Westport Public Schools,” an announcement said.

Full job posting is available at www.wakemantownfarm.org.

