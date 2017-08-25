Wakeman Town Farm Gets New Director

The town-owned Wakeman Town Farm has a new director – Corey Thomas.



Corey Thomas: agriculture background. Contributed photo : agriculture background.

First Selectman Jim Marpe and Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava announced his appointment today to replace Mike Aiktenhead, who said in April he was stepping down after almost six years on the job. (See WestportNow April 19, 2017)

The announcement said Thomas holds a BS in animal science and an MA in curriculum and instruction from the University of Connecticut. He recently received his certification in Agriculture Education, PreK-12 from UConn. He has been the education director at Massaro Community Farm in Woodbridge since May.

Additional relevant experience includes positions at Middletown High School Agriculture Science and Technology Center as a student teacher, and at the Farm Institute in Edgartown, Massachusetts, the announcement said.



“We are very excited to welcome Corey Thomas as Director to Wakeman Town Farm,” said Fava.

“Corey brings with him a wealth of knowledge ranging from backyard chicken coops to experience with livestock farms managing over 400 animals, to teaching in rural classrooms in Ghana.

“I know that his skills in agriculture and his love for education will ensure that the Wakeman Town Farm continues to be successful.”

Marpe added: “In a relatively short period of time, Wakeman Town Farm has become another of Westport’s crown jewels. It is a region-wide example of the valuable role a sustainable, family-oriented, farm-to-table working farm has in our town.

“I am confident that Corey’s expertise, organizational skills and enthusiasm for both the agricultural and learning opportunities at Wakeman Town Farm will be tremendous assets to our community.”