Waiting at the Altar

Saturday, August 12, 2017
An actress playing a bride waits at the altar today as extras recruited from the Westport area pose as wedding guests at Christ & Holy Trinity Church for a comedy being made by independent filmmaker Jonathan Smith. He said he will be shooting at several Westport venuses over the coming week. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
