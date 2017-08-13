Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Saturday, August 12, 2017

Waiting at the Altar

WestportNow.com Image
An actress playing a bride waits at the altar today as extras recruited from the Westport area pose as wedding guests at Christ & Holy Trinity Church for a comedy being made by independent filmmaker Jonathan Smith. He said he will be shooting at several Westport venuses over the coming week.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

