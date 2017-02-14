Volvo Plates on a Mercedes Leads to Arrest

Officers arrested a Bridgeport man on various charges after he was spotted driving a Mercedes with plates that belonged to a Volvo, police said today.



George Wilson: bond set at $7,500. Westport Police photo : bond set at $7,500.

George Wilson, 27, was traveling south of Myrtle Avenue on Saturday when an officer spotted the canceled registration plates, which turned out to belong to a Volvo, Lt. David Farrell said.

After the vehicle was stopped, a check of Wilson showed that his driving privileges had been suspended, and that Troop G of the State Police had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear.

He was charged with second-degree failure to appear, misuse of license plates, operating a vehicle while under suspension, having no insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.

His bond was set at $7,500, and he is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday, Feb. 21.