Volunteering to Clean Up 9/11 Memorial



Workers from Westport’s T. Palmer Landscaping Company today clean up the 9/11 Memorial site at Sherwood State Park. Owner Tony Palmer said many concerns had been expressed over the state’s budget-challenged lack of maintenance of the area. “So we took over the responsibility, pro bono, two years ago,” he said. Palmer said Gault contributed mulch and other supplies without charge and JR Luncheonette, Riverside Avenue, provided breakfast and lunch for the workers. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

