Wednesday, October 04, 2017

Vigil Supports People of Las Vegas

About 30 persons led by members of the Interfaith Clergy Association of Westport and Weston held a vigil on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport’s center today to show solidarity with the people of Las Vegas following the weekend shooting. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

