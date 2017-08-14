Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, August 13, 2017

Video: Westporters Rally Following Charlottesville Violence


Several dozen persons took part today in a demonstration on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport’s center following the Charlottesville, Virginia clashes between white nationalists and protesters. ICT4 video

