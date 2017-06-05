Video: Westport Rally to Protest U.S. Pullout From Paris Climate Accord

Sunday, June 04, 2017
About 60 persons took part in a rally tonight to protect the environment and protest the U.S. pullout from the Paris Climate Accord. WestportNow.com video
Posted 06/04/17 at 09:37 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Monday, June 5, 2017
Previous entry: Gallery: Rally to Protect Environment
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East