Video: Minimal Impact So Far of Tropical Storm at Compo



There were minimal effects of Tropical Storm Jose at Westport’s Compo Beach late today at low tide. The National Weather Service late today dropped Westport and Fairfield County as well as Westchester and Nassau Counties from its Tropical Storm Watch area as Jose moved northward. It said some coastal flooding was still possible and issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for Westport and area. WestportNow.com video