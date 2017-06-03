Video: Martha Stewart Recalls Early Years in Westport Home

Saturday, June 03, 2017
Martha Strewart today returned to her former Westport home, an 1805-built farmhouse, for a charity event and talked about her early years at the home. WestportNow.com video
Posted 06/03/17
