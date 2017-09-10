Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Sunday, September 10, 2017

Video: Fighter Jets Over Westport En Route to U.S. Open


F-15 E fighter jets seen over Westport today en route to the U.S. Open tennis tournament. David Dreyfuss video for WestportNow.com

Posted 09/10/17 at 04:10 PM  Permalink



