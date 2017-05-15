Victoria Wallace, 54

Victoria (Tory, Vicky) Wallace of Westport and Waianae, Hawaii died May 7 in Honolulu. She was 54.



Victoria Wallace; 1981 Staples graduate. Contributed photo ; 1981 Staples graduate.

The daughter of Cynthia Wallace of Westport, she graduated Staples High School in 1981. She went on to Hawaii Pacific University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree cum laude, and master’s in social work with distinction.

A licensed social worker, her life was devoted to helping children in crisis. Throughout her 20-plus year career, she worked tirelessly and passionately in both Connecticut and Hawaii, always fighting hard for the welfare of disadvantaged kids.

She was also a member of the Westport Volunteer Fire Department.

She loved all animals, especially the homeless dogs and cats near her Hawaiian neighborhood that she fed regularly.

She was a unique soul, always true to herself and those around her. She embraced diversity and had a natural friendliness to people from every walk of life.

She was devoted to the culture and way of life in Hawaii, making it her home for over 20 years. Her spirit will live on through those who have been deeply touched by her love, courage and fierce loyalty to justice.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Brian Schwinn and niece and nephews Maddie, Ben and Peter Schwinn of Fairfield.

She was especially attached to her niece and nephews as well as her beloved dogs Kaipo, Bandit and Spike and her cat Tink. She was predeceased by her father Gordon Wallace.

She is lovingly remembered by her uncle and aunt John and Carole Giegerich of Wayne, Pennsylvania, and cousins, Jack Giegerich lll, Dana and Helen O’Brien of Riverside, Doug and Kathy O’Brien of Houston, Texas, Amy O’Brien, Beth O’Brien, Teddy and Hillary O’Brien, Katie, Alex and their son Devin Perkins. She is missed dearly by her extended family and many friends in Connecticut and Hawaii.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held in May in Hawaii and on Wednesday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road East.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Victoria Wallace’s memory to either Kids in Crisis (http://www.kidsincrisis.org) or the Hawaiian Humane Society (http://www.hawaiianhumane.org).