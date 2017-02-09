Vet Makes House Call Despite Snowstorm

Thursday, February 09, 2017
Westporter Danielle Dobin contributed these photos with the message: “t’s pretty extraordinary, but our vet—Jessica Mehlman of Bespoke Veterinary Services in Westport—kept our appointment this morning! She literally hiked to our house in order to treat our puppy’s infected wound. Pretty amazing! I thought this was worth sharing! We were really so grateful to her.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Danielle Dobin for WestportNow.com
