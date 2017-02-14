Valentine’s Day Heart to Heart Talk

Tuesday, February 14, 2017
In a timely topic on Valentine’s Day, Westport resident Jeffrey Berman, vice chairman of the Department of Cardiology at Bridgeport’s St. Vincent’s Hospital, today addressed the Westport Rotary Club on the significant strides in cardiology over recent decades. Emphasizing the importance of seeking prompt medical care immediately upon symptoms of a heart attack, Berman said, “Most deaths from heart attacks happen outside the hospital. Inside the hospital the death rate is a much lesser — 1 to 2 percent.” He said seven points of prevention reduce the risk of a heart attack by 95 percent. The seven are: control of blood pressure, cholesterol levels and diabetes plus four that are “lifestyle-driven” — not smoking, a proper diet, controlled body weight, and an exercise regimen. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
