Upright Again

Saturday, May 27, 2017
After capsizing in this week’s rain and winds, Sunny, the Westport Sunrise Rotary Club mascot, was back in action today with help from friends, only slightly soiled by its sidelining. The duck promotes the club’s Great Duck Race on Saturday, June 3. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Swag Mellon for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/27/17 at 09:43 AM Permalink
