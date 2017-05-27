Upright Again

Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Saturday, May 27, 2017

After capsizing in this week’s rain and winds, Sunny, the Westport Sunrise Rotary Club mascot, was back in action today with help from friends, only slightly soiled by its sidelining. The duck promotes the club’s Great Duck Race on Saturday, June 3. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Swag Mellon for WestportNow.com

