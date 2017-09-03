Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Saturday, September 02, 2017

Up Close and Personal

Soul and blues singer Slam Allen delights the Blues, Views, and BBQ Festival crowd in Westport today by getting up close and personal. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Matthew Mandell for WestportNow.com

