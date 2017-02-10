Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
Carefree Boat Club - Boating Without Owning
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, February 10, 2017

Unlicensed, Fatal Fall Roofing Contractor Arrested

A Stratford roofing contractor who had hired a man who was killed last December when he fell off a Norwalk Avenue roof was arrested for operating without a contractor license, police said today.

WestportNow.com Image
Nelson Turcios: posted $10,000 bond. Westport Police photo

Nelson Turcios, 51, turned himself in on an active warrant at the Westport Police Department Thursday.

The warrant followed a discovery during a Detective Bureau investigation into the Dec. 4, 2016 fatal fall that Turcios was not licensed, said Lt. David Farrell. (See WestportNow Dec. 5, 2016)

“Firefighters and Emergency Medical Services responded to a Norwalk Avenue address on a report that two male workers fell off a three-story roof,” Farrell said. “Responding units found one of the fall victims, Juan B. Rodriguez, age 29, of Stamford, Connecticut deceased on scene.”

Farrell said that the Westport Police Patrol Division, Detective Bureau and OSHA continued to investigate the incident, discovering that Turcios was not a licensed home improvement contractor.

Released after posting a $10,000 bond, he is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

       Share

Posted 02/10/17 at 01:34 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Staples Student Arrested for Selling Cocaine on Campus

Previous entry: Harold Levine, 95, Patron of the Arts, Adman

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Riverside Restoration will help get you back to normal - 24/7 Emegency Response 203-227-2655 WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC