Unlicensed, Fatal Fall Roofing Contractor Arrested

Friday, February 10, 2017
A Stratford roofing contractor who had hired a man who was killed last December when he fell off a Norwalk Avenue roof was arrested for operating without a contractor license, police said today.
Nelson Turcios, 51, turned himself in on an active warrant at the Westport Police Department Thursday.
The warrant followed a discovery during a Detective Bureau investigation into the Dec. 4, 2016 fatal fall that Turcios was not licensed, said Lt. David Farrell. (See WestportNow Dec. 5, 2016)
“Firefighters and Emergency Medical Services responded to a Norwalk Avenue address on a report that two male workers fell off a three-story roof,” Farrell said. “Responding units found one of the fall victims, Juan B. Rodriguez, age 29, of Stamford, Connecticut deceased on scene.”
Farrell said that the Westport Police Patrol Division, Detective Bureau and OSHA continued to investigate the incident, discovering that Turcios was not a licensed home improvement contractor.
Released after posting a $10,000 bond, he is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Posted 02/10/17 at 01:34 PM
Comments
