United Ride to Cause Long Traffic Delays Sunday

Saturday, September 09, 2017
Motorists can expect 30- to 45-minute traffic delays around Westport Sunday starting around 11:30 a.m. as hundreds of motorcycles in the annual CT United Ride pass through town, police said.
The ride pays tribute to the victims and first responders who died in 9/11 attacks.
According to Lt. Anthony Prezioso, the 60-mile motorcade starts at Norden Park in Norwalk and travels through Westport, Wilton, Georgetown, Redding, Bethel, Newtown, Monroe, Trumbull and Fairfield before ending at Seaside Park in Bridgeport.
In Westport, the procession will travel up Saugatuck Avenue from Norwalk, continue on to Riverside Avenue to Wilton Road to the Wilton town line.
Prezioso said that Exit 17 on I-95 will be temporarily closed to exiting traffic, as well as all major intersections along the route.
“Motorists should anticipate extended traffic delays along the procession’s route,” Prezioso said.
“It is recommended that wherever possible alternate routes should be sought to avoid these areas, as they will be completely impassable until the entire procession clears,” he added.
Posted 09/09/17 at 08:08 AM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Sunrise Rotary Club Food Drive at Stop & Shop
Previous entry: Saturday, September 9, 2017
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East