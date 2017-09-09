United Ride to Cause Long Traffic Delays Sunday

Motorists can expect 30- to 45-minute traffic delays around Westport Sunday starting around 11:30 a.m. as hundreds of motorcycles in the annual CT United Ride pass through town, police said.



Some of the participants in last year’s ride. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

Some of the participants in last year’s ride. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

The ride pays tribute to the victims and first responders who died in 9/11 attacks.

According to Lt. Anthony Prezioso, the 60-mile motorcade starts at Norden Park in Norwalk and travels through Westport, Wilton, Georgetown, Redding, Bethel, Newtown, Monroe, Trumbull and Fairfield before ending at Seaside Park in Bridgeport.

In Westport, the procession will travel up Saugatuck Avenue from Norwalk, continue on to Riverside Avenue to Wilton Road to the Wilton town line.

Prezioso said that Exit 17 on I-95 will be temporarily closed to exiting traffic, as well as all major intersections along the route.

“Motorists should anticipate extended traffic delays along the procession’s route,” Prezioso said.

“It is recommended that wherever possible alternate routes should be sought to avoid these areas, as they will be completely impassable until the entire procession clears,” he added.