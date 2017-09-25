United Methodist Church Marks 50 Years on Weston Road

Saturday, September 23, 2017
Westport’s United Methodist Church tonight celebrated 50 years at its current building on Weston Road. This is the fourth location of the congregation, which originated in 1790. The festivities included music, a slide and video presentation of the church’s history, and reminiscences by four former pastors. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
