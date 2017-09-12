Unitarian Church to Rededicate Black Lives Matter Banner

The Unitarian Church in Westport announced today it will rededicate its Black Lives Matter banner on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m.





The banner was ripped from its frame sometime during the night of Aug. 23. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo (top) and WestportNow.com photo



The previous banner was ripped down and stolen during the night of Aug. 23. (See WestportNow Aug. 25, 2017)

When the first banner was dedicated on Oct. 9, 2016 Senior Minister the Rev. John Morehouse said, “It is our intention for this banner to open a dialog with others in our community about race and our role in ending racism.”

An announcement said: “That is exactly what happened as people called in support of, questioning, and disagreeing with the banner and all of the conversations were respectful and civil. That is until August 23.”

The church said the destruction of the banner was “an attempt to prevent freedom of speech and discourse. It was unsuccessful.”

According to Morehouse, “The outpouring of support has been tremendous. Our community has proclaimed that hate has no home here.

“If necessary we will replace this sign and every other sign which is vandalized and stolen. We will not be intimidated by the forces of bigotry and hate.”

The new banner was purchased with donated funds, the church said.

Community and faith leaders have been invited to the rededication, and all are welcome to attend, the announcement said.