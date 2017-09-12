Unitarian Church to Rededicate Black Lives Matter Banner

Tuesday, September 12, 2017
The Unitarian Church in Westport announced today it will rededicate its Black Lives Matter banner on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m.
The banner was ripped from its frame sometime during the night of Aug. 23. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo (top) and WestportNow.com photo
The previous banner was ripped down and stolen during the night of Aug. 23. (See WestportNow Aug. 25, 2017)
When the first banner was dedicated on Oct. 9, 2016 Senior Minister the Rev. John Morehouse said, “It is our intention for this banner to open a dialog with others in our community about race and our role in ending racism.”
An announcement said: “That is exactly what happened as people called in support of, questioning, and disagreeing with the banner and all of the conversations were respectful and civil. That is until August 23.”
The church said the destruction of the banner was “an attempt to prevent freedom of speech and discourse. It was unsuccessful.”
According to Morehouse, “The outpouring of support has been tremendous. Our community has proclaimed that hate has no home here.
“If necessary we will replace this sign and every other sign which is vandalized and stolen. We will not be intimidated by the forces of bigotry and hate.”
The new banner was purchased with donated funds, the church said.
Community and faith leaders have been invited to the rededication, and all are welcome to attend, the announcement said.
Posted 09/12/17 at 05:44 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Real Estate Report: Banner Week for New Listings?
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East