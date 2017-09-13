Unitarian Church Drum Circle to Benefit Hurricane Victims

Westport’s Unitarian Church is set to host “Rhythms of Hope,” a benefit drum circle to raise funds for hurricane relief efforts on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m., church officials announced today.

The fundraiser is being sponsored by Sound Directions and Social Justice Outreach at the Unitarian Church at 10 Lyons Plains Road.

Money raised is for Direct Relief, which provides medical supplies to support nonprofit community clinics and health center services.

Officials stressed that 100 percent of the event’s funds raised via suggested donations of $20 each for adults, $10 for seniors, will be used exclusively for areas damaged by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Westport resident Randy Brody, director of Sound Directions, has been conducting drum circles at myriad venues in this area for 28 years,

“I would like to invite everyone to come and drum with us,” said Brody. “And on a personal note, I have many friends and relatives in Texas and Florida who have been affected by the hurricanes.”

“Rhythms of Hope will be something the whole family can participate in, while they collectively help those in need,” added Brody. “And no experience is necessary to participate.”

For further information, call David Vita at (203) 227.7205, ext. 14, or email Brody at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .