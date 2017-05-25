Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Unexpected Visitors at Library

The Westport Library today welcomed some unexpected visitors — about 60 second graders from the Western Connecticut Academy of International Studies, an elementary magnet school in Danbury. They were supposed to be at Sherwood Island State Park to perform science experiments and studies, but the wind and rain kept them from going. “So they called us, and we put up some tables and chairs,” said Rachel Reese, the library’s director of communications and marketing. “Lots of kiddos.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

