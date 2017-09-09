Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Slice of Saugatuck Festival, Westport, CT September 9, 2-5pm
Saturday, September 09, 2017

Under Watchful Eyes

Slice of Saugatuck Festival visitors enjoy the food and entertainment on Westport’s Railroad Place today under the watchful eyes of a pooch on the third floor of the Harvest Restaurant. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Anna-Liisa Nixon for WestportNow.com

Posted 09/09/17 at 04:35 PM  Permalink



