Two-Car Rollover Crash Shuts Merritt Northbound

Tuesday, February 14, 2017
UPDATE A two-car rollover crash tonight in the northbound lanes of the Merritt Parkway just north of Exit 42 in Westport closed the parkway northbound for more than an hour, state police said.
Westport fireighters, aided by Fairfield, extricated one person from a vehicle, which rolled over, according to reports from the scene.
A second vehicle ended up in the woods and the driver managed to get out before emergency workers arrived.
Initial reports said a car fire was involved, but there was no fire when the first engine arrrived on scene, the reports said.
The parkway northbound was reopened shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Posted 02/14/17 at 10:36 PM
Comments
