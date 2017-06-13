Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Two-Car Crash Ties Up Traffic

A two-car crash today at the intersection of Compo Road South and Greens Farms Road tied up traffic in the area. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Ian Warburg for WestportNow.com

