Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
2017 YANKEE DOODLE FAIR JUNE 15TH – JUNE 18TH Sponsored by The Westport Woman’s Club 44 Imperial Avenue
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, June 08, 2017

Turtle Talk

WestportNow.com Image
The Earthplace booth at the Westport Farmers Market today featured a 40-year-old box turtle named Zeke. Stopping by for a look was Elyse, 2, and her nanny, Amanda Groves. Box turtles are native to Connecticut and found in forests, according to Earthplace personnel. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 06/08/17 at 11:20 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy