Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Slice of Saugatuck Festival, Westport, CT September 9, 2-5pm
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, September 05, 2017

Tuesday, September 5, 2017


10 a.m. - Westport Library - Book Chat
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Summer Reading Celebration Party
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Historic District Commission & Architectural Review Board Committees
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Representative Town Meeting (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Boating Advisory Committee

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

       Share

Posted 09/05/17 at 12:05 AM  Permalink