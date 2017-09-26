Tuesday, September 26, 2017
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - Member & Donor Appreciation Day
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “06880+50: Visions of Westport in Fifty Years”
4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
7 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Sex with Strangers”
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Architectural Review Board
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Zoning Board of Appeals (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
