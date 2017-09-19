Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Tuesday, September 19, 2017


8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Saugatuck TOD Steering Committee
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
11 a.m. - Westport Library - PageTurners Discuss “Submission” by Michel Houellebecq
1 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Alexander Platt Pre-Concert Lecture
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
8 p.m. - Westport Astronomical Society (182 Bayberry Lane) - A Brief History of Chemistry in the Cosmos, Dr. Daniel Wolf Savin

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

       Share

Posted 09/19/17 at 12:05 AM  Permalink