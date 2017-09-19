Tuesday, September 19, 2017



8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Saugatuck TOD Steering Committee

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”

11 a.m. - Westport Library - PageTurners Discuss “Submission” by Michel Houellebecq

1 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Alexander Platt Pre-Concert Lecture

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help

8 p.m. - Westport Astronomical Society (182 Bayberry Lane) - A Brief History of Chemistry in the Cosmos, Dr. Daniel Wolf Savin

