Tuesday, October 3, 2017



8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - TEAM Westport

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Town Hall Room 107 - In-Person Voter Registration

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “06880+50: Visions of Westport in Fifty Years”

10 a.m. - Westport Library - Book Chat

1 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Advanced Writing Class

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help

4 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportMAKES Halloween: Heroes & Monsters Costumes

7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Architectural Review Board & Historic District Commission

7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - RTM Finance Committee

7 p.m. - Westport Library - Jessica Bruder: “Nomadland: Surviving America in the 21st Century”

7 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Sex with Strangers”

7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Representative Town Meeting (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)

