Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Tuesday, October 03, 2017
8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - TEAM Westport
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Town Hall Room 107 - In-Person Voter Registration
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Vivian Maier—a Lifetime of Photographs”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “06880+50: Visions of Westport in Fifty Years”
10 a.m. - Westport Library - Book Chat
1 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Advanced Writing Class
4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
4 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportMAKES Halloween: Heroes & Monsters Costumes
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Architectural Review Board & Historic District Commission
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - RTM Finance Committee
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Jessica Bruder: “Nomadland: Surviving America in the 21st Century”
7 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Sex with Strangers”
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Representative Town Meeting (live on cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, & westportct.gov)
