Tuesday, May 23, 2017
8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - RTM Ordinance Committee
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Exhibit: “The Danbury Raid”
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Wisdom from CEOs: Brian Gaffney
7 p.m. - Town Hall Green Room - RTM Employee Compensation, Finance, Public Protection Committees
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Architectural Review Board
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Parks & Recreation Commission
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Zoning Board of Appeals (live coverage cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, and westportct.gov)
