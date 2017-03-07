Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Tuesday, March 07, 2017
8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - TEAM Westport
9 a.m. - Noon - Westport Library - Looking-Forward-to-Spring Book Sale
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
10 a.m. - Westport Library - Book Chat
Noon - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Play with Your Food
1 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Advanced Writing Class
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Countdown to College: Tips for an Effective College Visit
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Board of Assessment Appeals Hearing
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Historic District Commission & Architectural Review Board
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Representative Town Meeting Public Hearing (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)
