Tuesday, March 14, 2017 - Pi Day

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Westport Town Hall, Schools, Library, Arts Center, Senior Center, and Historical Society closed due to the weather.
8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Human Services Commission Canceled
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present” Canceled
11 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - Leonard Bernstein Music Lecture Canceled
Noon - Town Hall Room 309 - Arts Advisory Committee Canceled
1 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Managing Your Cholesterol Workshop Canceled
2 p.m. - Westport Library - Oscar-worthy Film Series: “Florence Foster Jenkins” Canceled
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help Canceled
6:30 p.m. - Saugatuck Congregational Church (245 Post Road East) - Appalachian Mountain Club: “Journey Through France” Canceled
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Board of Assessment Appeals Hearing Canceled
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Board of Finance Budget Meeting Canceled
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 212D - Racquets Advisory Committee Canceled
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Zoning Board of Appeals Canceled
Posted 03/14/17 at 12:05 AM
Next entry: Compo Calm
Previous entry: Responding to State, BOE Makes $967,000 Budget Cut
