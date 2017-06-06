Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Tuesday, June 06, 2017
8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - TEAM Westport
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - 44 Imperial Ave. - Half-price sale at Westport Woman’s Club Curio Cottage
10 a.m. - Westport Library - Book Chat
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
4 p.m. - Earthplace - Adventures in Animal Hall
6 p.m. - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Earth Guardians Crew Meeting
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Historic District Commission & Architectural Review Board
7 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Lettice & Lovage”
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Representative Town Meeting (live coverage cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, and westportct.gov)
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 06/06/17 at 12:05 AM Permalink
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East