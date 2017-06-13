Tuesday, June 13, 2017
8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Human Services Commission
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “Main Street to Madison Avenue”
Noon - Town Hall Room 309 - Arts Advisory Committee
12:34 p.m. - Westport Senior Center - Chiropractor Adam Propper, “Neck Pain & Carpel Tunnel Syndrome—The Conservative Cure”
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Westport Library - Part-Time Job Fair
6:30 p.m. - Saugatuck Rowing Club - Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce 1st Citizens Award
6:45 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Architectural Review Board & Historic District Commission
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Historic District Commission
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Architectural Review Board
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Engaging the Reluctant Reader: Helping Your Child Learn to Love Books
7 p.m. - Westport Country Playhouse - “Lettice & Lovage”
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Zoning Board of Appeals (live coverage cable channel 79, Frontier channel 99, and westportct.gov)
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
