Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
Boca Restaurant & Bar, 43 Main ST. Westport, 203-557-0720, open 7 Days starting at 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, January 03, 2017

Tuesday, January 3, 2017


8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Saugatuck TOD Subcommittee
10 a.m. - Westport Library - Book Chat with Nina Sankovitch
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Art to the Max”
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/#Iammore Exhibition”
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Westport Library - Richard Frank: Personal Review of Your Photography Portfolio
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
7 p.m. - VFW Post (465 Riverside Ave.) - League of Women Voters “Pie & Politics”
7:30 p.m. - Staples Cafeteria B - Board of Education (live coverage cable channel 78, AT&T channel 99, and www.westport.k12.ct.us)

See more events:  Celebrate Westport Calendar

   

Posted 01/03/17 at 12:05 AM



Next entry: Granger at the Movies: ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘Passengers,’ ‘Why Him?’

Previous entry: Academic Honors for Staples Soccer

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC -- Personal Training for Life -- (203) 454-0709 -- Westport, CT

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC

serving Westport
since 1995

peakpersonalfitnessct.com

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Gus Kalivas, CPA, Financial Advisor, Ameriprise WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC