Tuesday, January 3, 2017



8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Saugatuck TOD Subcommittee

10 a.m. - Westport Library - Book Chat with Nina Sankovitch

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Art to the Max”

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/#Iammore Exhibition”

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Westport Library - Richard Frank: Personal Review of Your Photography Portfolio

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help

7 p.m. - VFW Post (465 Riverside Ave.) - League of Women Voters “Pie & Politics”

7:30 p.m. - Staples Cafeteria B - Board of Education (live coverage cable channel 78, AT&T channel 99, and www.westport.k12.ct.us)

