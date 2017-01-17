Tuesday, January 17, 2017



11 a.m. - Westport Library - WestportREADS 2017: PageTurners & Westport Senior Center Discuss “Bettyville”

2 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportREADS 2017 Movie: “Sunday in the Park with George”

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help

7 p.m. - 323 Main Street Restaurant Bar - Westport Library Let’s Get Quizzical Pub Trivia Night

7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Green Task Force

7:30 p.m. - Staples Cafeteria B - Board of Education (live coverage cable channel 78, AT&T channel 99, and www.westport.k12.ct.us)

8 p.m. - Westport Astronomical Society (182 Bayberry Lane) - David Mestre: Discovery Museum High Altitude Balloon Projects

