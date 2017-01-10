Tuesday, January 10, 2017



8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - TEAM Westport

8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Human Services Commission

Noon - Town Hall Room 309 - Arts Advisory Committee

Noon - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Play with Your Food Lunchtime Theater Series

1 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Advanced Writing Class

2 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportREADS 2017 Movie: “The Music Man”

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help

7 p.m. - Westport Library - Caring for Aging Parents

7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Historic District Commission

7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - RTM Public Protection Committee

7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - RTM Public Hearing (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)

7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Architectural Review Board

