Tuesday, January 10, 2017
8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - TEAM Westport
8:30 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Human Services Commission
Noon - Town Hall Room 309 - Arts Advisory Committee
Noon - Toquet Hall Teen Center - Play with Your Food Lunchtime Theater Series
1 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportWRITES: Advanced Writing Class
2 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportREADS 2017 Movie: “The Music Man”
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - Drop-in Tech Help
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Caring for Aging Parents
7 p.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Historic District Commission
7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - RTM Public Protection Committee
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - RTM Public Hearing (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 102 - Architectural Review Board
See more events: Celebrate Westport Calendar
Posted 01/10/17 at 12:05 AM
